S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,013,000 after purchasing an additional 294,896 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $478.61. 390,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.10. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $478.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

