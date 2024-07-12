S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.60.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.49. The company had a trading volume of 982,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,142. The company has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $481.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

