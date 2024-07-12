Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Short Interest Down 51.0% in June

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKL opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Spark I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of Spark I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Spark I Acquisition by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 133,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

