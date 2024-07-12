Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Up 2.1 %

Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 80,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

