Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Spark New Zealand Trading Up 2.1 %
Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 80,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44.
About Spark New Zealand
