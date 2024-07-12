SPC Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,705 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VTV opened at $163.80 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
