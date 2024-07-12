SPC Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,705 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV opened at $163.80 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.