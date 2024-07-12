SPC Financial Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,974 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.1 %

WY opened at $29.00 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

