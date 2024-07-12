SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.6 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

