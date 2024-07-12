SPC Financial Inc. Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

