SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 1,042,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

