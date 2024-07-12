SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,269 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $49,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. 1,812,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,271. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

