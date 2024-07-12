Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Redburn Atlantic

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.65.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $300.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.85.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Spotify Technology by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $198,663,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.