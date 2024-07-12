Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $12.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1,185.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 964,333 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 19,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 707,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

