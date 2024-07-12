SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.09

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 32496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SRH Total Return Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

In other news, Director Thomas Jack Moore purchased 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20,491.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,221,050.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,655,195.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 154,353 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 661,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.