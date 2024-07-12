STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 170.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.
STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.60. 1,171,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,806. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on STAG
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About STAG Industrial
We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STAG Industrial
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.