Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is HBC Financial Services PLLC’s 6th Largest Position

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.7% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. 5,038,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338,320. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

