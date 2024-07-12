Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$94.00 price target on the stock.
SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.57.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SJ
Stella-Jones Price Performance
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$781.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current year.
Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stella-Jones
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.