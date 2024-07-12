Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$94.00 price target on the stock.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.57.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SJ

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$90.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.69. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$61.85 and a one year high of C$92.61.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$781.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.