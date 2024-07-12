Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

SCL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.65. 74,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stepan by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $12,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

