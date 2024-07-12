Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.20), with a volume of 366734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Steppe Cement Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.91. The company has a market cap of £34.49 million, a PE ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Steppe Cement Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 8.57%. Steppe Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

