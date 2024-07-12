Stifel Nicolaus Increases Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target to $115.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $160,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock worth $12,305,475 in the last ninety days. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $18,831,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $4,406,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

