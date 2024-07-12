Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 12th (ALB, APA, APD, CINT, CMG, DD, ECL, ECVT, EXLS, GDYN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 12th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $30.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $305.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $4.25 to $6.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $67.38 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $257.00 to $267.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $116.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $141.00 to $127.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $470.00 to $480.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $3.25 to $2.75. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

