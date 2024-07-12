Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 12th (APPF, BBOX, BOY, CRM, CTLP, ELM, HRX, JET2, MNDY, MSFT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 12th:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $295.00 target price on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 210 ($2.69) price target on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 980 ($12.55) price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.18) target price on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$32.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.06) price target on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $465.00 target price on the stock.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.17) price target on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

