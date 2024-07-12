Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 12th (APPF, BBOX, BOY, CRM, CTLP, ELM, HRX, JET2, MNDY, MSFT)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 12th:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $295.00 target price on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 210 ($2.69) price target on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 980 ($12.55) price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.18) target price on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$32.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.06) price target on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $465.00 target price on the stock.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.17) price target on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

