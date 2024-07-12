Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in PulteGroup by 166.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

