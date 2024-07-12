Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 236,873 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 149,917 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.22. 41,051,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,302,711. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $940,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.