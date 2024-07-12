Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.33

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 8055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

