StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avangrid Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.