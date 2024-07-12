StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Avangrid Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $39.13.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
