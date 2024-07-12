StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
