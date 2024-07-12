StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.