StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
