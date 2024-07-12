StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company's stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

