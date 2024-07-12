StockNews.com Upgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

DVN opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

