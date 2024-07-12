StockNews.com Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

GDEN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

GDEN opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $860.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 114,454 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

