StockNews.com Upgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.07.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $151.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

