Stokes Family Office LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 104,658 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,567 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 52.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.28. 7,988,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,724,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. HSBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

