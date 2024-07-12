Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

