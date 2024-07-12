Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $284,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 125.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,825. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.43.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

