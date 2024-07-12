Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BINC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,253,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000.

NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,018. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

