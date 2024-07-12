Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,443,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

