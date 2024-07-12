Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $7,538,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 828.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $154.63. 223,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average of $149.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

