Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,327,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,370. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

