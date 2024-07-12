Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 1.5%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.04 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.07). 107,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 490,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.80 ($1.09).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett bought 68,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.05 ($63,943.96). 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.
