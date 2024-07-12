Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 1.5%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.04 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.07). 107,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 490,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.80 ($1.09).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Strix Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Strix Group

Strix Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £188.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,231.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett bought 68,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.05 ($63,943.96). 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.