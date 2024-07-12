Substratum Hits One Day Volume of $0.04 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023945 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

