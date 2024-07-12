Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 2,487,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,385,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.73.

The firm has a market cap of $958.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,563 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,086,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

