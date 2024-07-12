Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul S. Dickson Sells 3,855 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 3,855 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $48,650.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 443,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,811.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunrun Stock Up 15.4 %

RUN stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after acquiring an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 579.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 220,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

