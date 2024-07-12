Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 236,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $14,656,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,603 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.