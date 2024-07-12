Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.81% from the company’s current price.

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPB traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.62. The company had a trading volume of 585,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,817. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$8.33 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

Superior Plus Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Stories

