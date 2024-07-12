SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
SuRo Capital Stock Up 1.3 %
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 316.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
About SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
