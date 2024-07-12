SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

SSSS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.05. 28,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,706. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $94.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 39.54 and a current ratio of 39.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 316.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

