Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 375 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 375 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £150 ($192.14).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 295 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($192.71).

Centaur Media Trading Up 0.7 %

CAU traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 39.28 ($0.50). The company had a trading volume of 109,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. Centaur Media Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34.40 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.77). The company has a market cap of £56.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.48.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

