Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $734.20 and last traded at $734.20. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $731.00.
Swiss Life Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $694.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.49.
About Swiss Life
Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.
