Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 142,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 337,275 shares.The stock last traded at $67.78 and had previously closed at $67.47.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Sylvamo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

