SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 19,056 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after buying an additional 270,162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,062,000 after acquiring an additional 126,629 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,553,000 after purchasing an additional 96,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.67. 146,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,789. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

