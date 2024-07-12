SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $60.48. 3,979,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,306. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

