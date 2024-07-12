SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 11,256 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.37. 674,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,224. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

